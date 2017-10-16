WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:17 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5967
Location: philadelphia PA
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ppm7hisbyF0&feature=em-lss

cant wait to see the steelwork go up
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:31 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5498
A pity it doesn't show the North stand as well.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:20 pm
TheNo36
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 21, 2007 9:54 am
Posts: 243
Old Feller wrote:
A pity it doesn't show the North stand as well.


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPq-Zh ... FZg/videos

It seems the Union lot have on their channel the video to keep tabs on.
