Looks like corporate capacity will increase, that looks like a big lounge in the new North Stand. Am I right in thinking that the corporate block that includes the legends suite and the exec lounge is not being pulled down? May be there will be some lower cost options?



Overall impression is that the new stands look very nice indeed, we need a solution for the western terrace, but to get one I think the club will need to buy and demolish some houses behind the terrace. Even then there's a big IF, and that's if they can get planning .permnission