Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:32 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5493
This shows what both stands will look like:
http://www.dla-design.co.uk/projects/he ... tand-leeds

There are corporate boxes in the North Stand but none in the South Stand.

Without the western terrace capacity is:
New North Stand 3825 seated no standing Total 3825
New South Stand 2233 seated
5488 standing
Total 7721
Carnegie Stand 1844 seated
2706 standing
Total 4550
Total Seated 7902
Total Standing 7194
Ground Total excl Western Terrace 15096
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:04 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1757
Location: Happy Valley
Looks like corporate capacity will increase, that looks like a big lounge in the new North Stand. Am I right in thinking that the corporate block that includes the legends suite and the exec lounge is not being pulled down? May be there will be some lower cost options?

Overall impression is that the new stands look very nice indeed, we need a solution for the western terrace, but to get one I think the club will need to buy and demolish some houses behind the terrace. Even then there's a big IF, and that's if they can get planning .permnission
Last edited by TOMCAT on Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:10 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:29 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1859
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Should be able to buy the houses o the cheap. Afterall they have been able to watch the games for free for 100+ years. Lol
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:42 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5956
Location: philadelphia PA
back to being the best ground in the rugby football league . I am sure the club is mindful of the western terrace
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:06 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1075
The Western Terrace is clearly the worst part of the ground, but with the limited space to work in with the alley and houses directly behind very little can be done about it. It’s mainly used by away fans anyway. Leeds could spend millions buying and demolishing houses to build a better western terrace for the same number of away fans to show up as before, doesn’t seem like a good business move.
