This shows what both stands will look like:
http://www.dla-design.co.uk/projects/he ... tand-leeds
There are corporate boxes in the North Stand but none in the South Stand.
Without the western terrace capacity is:
New North Stand 3825 seated no standing Total 3825
New South Stand 2233 seated
5488 standing
Total 7721
Carnegie Stand 1844 seated
2706 standing
Total 4550
Total Seated 7902
Total Standing 7194
Ground Total excl Western Terrace 15096
