Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:47 am
Looks very good but the aerial shot just highlights even more what a shame it is the problems we have we doing something with the Western Terrace. 3/4's of a great stadium. It's the stadium equivalent of having Watkins, Moon and Hall in your three quarters and then rounding it off with Joe Vickery.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:00 am
:lol:
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:30 am
Couldn't we buy (or even better exchange some of the North Stand ala Fev) from Wakey or their tin roof which covers the terracing behind the sticks at Belle Vue. That shouldn't impact too much on the houses on the Turnways?
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:19 am
well if its going to take something like 40 years to pay for this present development ,the western terrace does not look like its going to get developed ,I agree it will not look complete. Having said that I may give the seating in the new SS a try providing the lads from the old SS don't do what Leeds UTD fans do in seated areas and stand up .
