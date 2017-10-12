WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:47 am
Looks very good but the aerial shot just highlights even more what a shame it is the problems we have we doing something with the Western Terrace. 3/4's of a great stadium. It's the stadium equivalent of having Watkins, Moon and Hall in your three quarters and then rounding it off with Joe Vickery.
