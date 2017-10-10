WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:38 pm
How many games have we sold out in the last few years? Not many. The increase in corporate capacity will allow revenue to increase, which is far more important than the actual attendance figure.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:43 pm
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
Clearly this would have cost more money but then I do find it hard to believe we are spending £10m or so on our share of a north stand scheme which achieves a capacity on our side of less than 4,000. That £10m is not far off the total build price of Saints and Warrington's stadia.

Does the £10m figure include the cost of the Southstand? Or is it the total for the joint rugby and cricket stand? Surely it’s not the cost of the north stand to the Rhinos?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:22 am
Old Feller wrote:
Reduced seating in the North stand offset by seats in the South Stand.


Achieved through a massive downsizing of the South Stand terrace, to be fair

The SS sells out for a lot of games, but the NS rarely does and the Carnegie always has loads of gaps in the seats. Will the non season ticket holding casual Southstanders be tempted onto the Western Terrace or into (relatively expensive) seats?
Can't believe this will be the last season with the South Stand, and probably the last season with the unique Headingley atmosphere
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:46 pm
Has the North Stand begun to come down yet?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:20 pm
petertunks wrote:
Achieved through a massive downsizing of the South Stand terrace, to be fair

The SS sells out for a lot of games, but the NS rarely does and the Carnegie always has loads of gaps in the seats. Will the non season ticket holding casual Southstanders be tempted onto the Western Terrace or into (relatively expensive) seats?

I think quite a large number of Southstanders will “upgrade” to the Southstand seats.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:00 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I think quite a large number of Southstanders will “upgrade” to the Southstand seats.



Not just them. We switched to the Carnegie seats a couple of season ago, but when the new SouthStand is complete, we'll be looking to move to those seats.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:01 pm
Will be interesting to see how they manage admission to the new southstand on game days. The current design has only one concourse whereas a previous design had one for standing and one for seating. So for the seated area you enter via the standing terrace. If all standing tickets sell out for a particular game, probably nothing to stop someone from buying a seating ticket and standing up anyway.
