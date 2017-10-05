WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Stadium Redevelopment

Post a reply
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:21 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 215
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
Firstly Carnegie didn't build Leeds a stand, as you misleadingly imply in your attempt to pretend that the club hasn't spent money on the stadium - Leeds built that stand out of their own funds. The Carnegie sponsorship and use of the facility made the sums add up even more but they didn't provide the initial cash to build it, that came from Leeds own reserves, bloated at the time by the sale of the cricket ground.


Secondly, your argument would have more merit if it didn't ignore the fact that the very first piece of stadium improvement the club made after Hetherington's arrival was the complete refit of the South Stand in 1999 when £1m was spent fitting the brand new roof (unlike other old stands at other old grounds it never leaked after that) provided the TV gantry and studio and refitted the bars and toilets with modern facilities. There were no river caves at Headingley.


But it is a ridiculous position to suggest that a club which generated in the late '90s around £7m a year of turnover, had a bit of historic debt and was just starting to be borderline profitable should have launched into a £20m wholesale rebuild of the ground straightaway. Initially the whole focus was on stabilising the business and to Leeds that meant securing both the test cricket and Yorkshire's future at the ground. So the company spent a lot of money on that side of the stadium which had the added bonus of further extending the corporate space for RL games.


And then, yes, the big investment in the Carnegie Stand which you so casually dismiss. A huge, huge development in the history of the stadium. And one which was possible by classic Hetherington/Caddick nous: first ensuring YCCC stayed at the ground, then ensuring it retained test match status by redevloping the East Stand and old West terrace, then once that was done selling it to the cricket club for £13m or whatever it was.


Anyway as it stands Leeds have spent more than any club other than Saints and Warrington on ground improvements in the Hetherington era. And will blow both of those out of the water in the next 12 months. It's not been easy or swift - but that's because the club chose to redevelop their existing ground and no external party be it supermarket or council or club owner was willing to pay for it - so it's 100% self funded, unique in British RL. Thanks Hetherington.


Stop talking sense Ghost, it's not wanted by the Rhinos Bashers Club. Please concentrate your replies on the "wooden seats" debacle!
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:38 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 352
Location: Desperation Island
Here's the outline of the proposed temporary North Stand (red) with the existing stand (blue) and the replacement stand (grey). Looks a rinky-dink affair.

This view also shows the effects of the large loss of capacity on the RL side in the final scheme, a very disappointing outcome for the amount of money being spent. Our stadium actually gets smaller with a capacity post-rebuild of less than 20,000. This is all being lost on the North Stand side, as seen here, where the central core of the building and its huge banqueting suite takes out around 2,000 of the seats in the existing stand. I also worry that it will be a rather windswept place to sit compared to the existing place.

Compared to the cricket side which as the planning docs suggest is intended to be individual in character our side is by design supposed to be altogether more perfunctory in nature.

Image

Given that it is common for redeveloped and new stadia to drive increases in attendance it's of concern that the club has had to settle for a smaller ground as part of a trade-off with the needs of the corporate and cricket sides. There is literally nowhere else to grow the ground after this - if we thought getting planning for this scheme was convoluted I'd like to see what happened if the club put forward a scheme for the Western Terrace.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:16 am
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1134
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
Here's the outline of the proposed temporary North Stand (red) with the existing stand (blue) and the replacement stand (grey). Looks a rinky-dink affair.

This view also shows the effects of the large loss of capacity on the RL side in the final scheme, a very disappointing outcome for the amount of money being spent. Our stadium actually gets smaller with a capacity post-rebuild of less than 20,000. This is all being lost on the North Stand side, as seen here, where the central core of the building and its huge banqueting suite takes out around 2,000 of the seats in the existing stand. I also worry that it will be a rather windswept place to sit compared to the existing place.

Compared to the cricket side which as the planning docs suggest is intended to be individual in character our side is by design supposed to be altogether more perfunctory in nature.

Image

Given that it is common for redeveloped and new stadia to drive increases in attendance it's of concern that the club has had to settle for a smaller ground as part of a trade-off with the needs of the corporate and cricket sides. There is literally nowhere else to grow the ground after this - if we thought getting planning for this scheme was convoluted I'd like to see what happened if the club put forward a scheme for the Western Terrace.

Very interesting, on balance it looks like it favours the corporate, prawn /smoked salmon brigade . I have lost track over the years with regards to the twists and turns of the ground ownership and links between the cricket and rugby sections. I remember years ago talk about the cricket moving to a greenfield site , durkar?. Obviously that would have given us free rein to develop the north stand purely for rugby purposes.
Seem also to remember a school of thought to sell off the whole lot and move the rugby side to a new ground. As before the western terrace is the fly in the ointment regarding completing the ground development.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:34 am
Homer Simpson User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1852
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Reduced capacity after redevelopment not good
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:52 am
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1134
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Homer Simpson wrote:
Reduced capacity after redevelopment not good

Agreed, however on the other side of the coin ,potentially more income from the corporate brigade. The transformation from the dark days of the back end of last season to last Saturday is remarkable. Add in the new ground developments plus the potential of young players like walker and Golding the future is starting to look extremely promising.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:06 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5486
Homer Simpson wrote:
Reduced capacity after redevelopment not good


20,000 is more than adequate for the needs of the Rhinos.
We need to get attendances up around that mark after the redevelopment when we'll have a stadium to be proud of.
Reduced seating in the North stand offset by seats in the South Stand.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:14 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7975
Location: SWMC Coach
Old Feller wrote:
20,000 is more than adequate for the needs of the Rhinos.
We need to get attendances up around that mark after the redevelopment when we'll have a stadium to be proud of.
Reduced seating in the North stand offset by seats in the South Stand.


A pertinent point.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:57 am
leedslad Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 10:53 pm
Posts: 25
Anyone have the stats for seated capacity before/after?... I guess that is increasing?
Corporate increase goes without saying.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:16 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12016
Location: Leeds 13
There's probably minimal scope to increase the ground's capacity to be honest. Planning applications in Headingley are always scrutinised more closely than other parts of the city, and that's certainly the case with a project of this nature. The club doesn't have the friendliest neighbours in the world, traffic and parking are already issues in Headingley on matchdays, and so anything that could increase that is going to come up against challenges.

With that in mind, the club only has two options if it wants to increase ticket revenue. It can either increase ticket prices (not popular) or you can increase the number of premium tickets that you can sell (which reduces capacity on the same site footprint, but increases revenue per ticket). I think in truth, the club is right to do the latter.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, bramleyrhino, Chetnik, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, FlexWheeler, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Mike Oxlong, rhino65, Ronzy, The Ghost of '99 and 471 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,7102,72776,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM