rollin thunder wrote: Do you not remember the financial crash, in 2008 that pretty much bout a spanner in the continuing development works, that started with the Carnegie stand,the stadium work would have been done 6-7 years ago, but money has to come from somewhere.

It's long over due but it's being done, all all the better for it. The club is the syringes it's ever been on and off the field, and we have GH to thank for that.

Still clubs like Cas wakey keep coming up with these pie in the sky stadiums that simply never happen.



Do you not know that if that Sal took over instead in 1996 he'd have replaced all the stands with newer modern ones before 2000 and continuously recruited and maintained the best squad ever every season running for the last 20 years winning many more titles than we have done.



Sal Paradise wrote: We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?

The stadium exists in the context of a rugby league club, not in a vacuum where the stadium and only the stadium exists. Since GH has taken over the club has significantly increased attendances, revenue, profits and success. It’s also developed large areas of the stadium including the pavilion, club offices, banqueting suites, club shop, hotel, Kirkstall training ground and of course the Carnegie Stand. This ontop of putting the club on sound financial footing from a position of significant debt and near bankruptcy.



.....yeah but...the wooden seats! YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!

I like the wooden seats. Or used to when I sat there 30 years ago. Are they any worse than they were, as most plastic ones at stadia are rubbish even if they are newer. Sal Paradise

Him wrote: The stadium exists in the context of a rugby league club, not in a vacuum where the stadium and only the stadium exists. Since GH has taken over the club has significantly increased attendances, revenue, profits and success. It’s also developed large areas of the stadium including the pavilion, club offices, banqueting suites, club shop, hotel, Kirkstall training ground and of course the Carnegie Stand. This ontop of putting the club on sound financial footing from a position of significant debt and near bankruptcy.



How could anyone consider that stagnation?



I am not suggesting for one minute that GH has done a bad job he hasn't - my point is you can spend all the money on the offices, the shop etc. you can get Carneige to build you a new stand etc. that is all good.



The point I was making is simply the facilities that generate the vast majority of the income have been the last place where money has been spent. 3/4s of the stadium is an embarrassment for a top sporting club. You have to take the stadium in the context of entertainment not just RL as Leeds are not just competing for RL money - if you went to the Theatre and you paid the top price I doubt you would be very happy to sit in wooden seats from the 1930s. I am not suggesting for one minute that GH has done a bad job he hasn't - my point is you can spend all the money on the offices, the shop etc. you can get Carneige to build you a new stand etc. that is all good.The point I was making is simply the facilities that generate the vast majority of the income have been the last place where money has been spent. 3/4s of the stadium is an embarrassment for a top sporting club. You have to take the stadium in the context of entertainment not just RL as Leeds are not just competing for RL money - if you went to the Theatre and you paid the top price I doubt you would be very happy to sit in wooden seats from the 1930s. Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. The Ghost of '99

Firstly Carnegie didn't build Leeds a stand, as you misleadingly imply in your attempt to pretend that the club hasn't spent money on the stadium - Leeds built that stand out of their own funds. The Carnegie sponsorship and use of the facility made the sums add up even more but they didn't provide the initial cash to build it, that came from Leeds own reserves, bloated at the time by the sale of the cricket ground.





Secondly, your argument would have more merit if it didn't ignore the fact that the very first piece of stadium improvement the club made after Hetherington's arrival was the complete refit of the South Stand in 1999 when £1m was spent fitting the brand new roof (unlike other old stands at other old grounds it never leaked after that) provided the TV gantry and studio and refitted the bars and toilets with modern facilities. There were no river caves at Headingley.





But it is a ridiculous position to suggest that a club which generated in the late '90s around £7m a year of turnover, had a bit of historic debt and was just starting to be borderline profitable should have launched into a £20m wholesale rebuild of the ground straightaway. Initially the whole focus was on stabilising the business and to Leeds that meant securing both the test cricket and Yorkshire's future at the ground. So the company spent a lot of money on that side of the stadium which had the added bonus of further extending the corporate space for RL games.





And then, yes, the big investment in the Carnegie Stand which you so casually dismiss. A huge, huge development in the history of the stadium. And one which was possible by classic Hetherington/Caddick nous: first ensuring YCCC stayed at the ground, then ensuring it retained test match status by redevloping the East Stand and old West terrace, then once that was done selling it to the cricket club for £13m or whatever it was.





Anyway as it stands Leeds have spent more than any club other than Saints and Warrington on ground improvements in the Hetherington era. And will blow both of those out of the water in the next 12 months. It's not been easy or swift - but that's because the club chose to redevelop their existing ground and no external party be it supermarket or council or club owner was willing to pay for it - so it's 100% self funded, unique in British RL. Thanks Hetherington. "Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs." malcadele Stevo's Armpit

Very well and eloquently put!

We were in deep mire when Caddick and Hetherington took control,we have out performed every other side in the last ten years and will soon have by far the best,wholly owned by the club,stadium in SL,stagnation? Norman Stanley Fletcher

The Ghost of '99 wrote: Firstly Carnegie didn't build Leeds a stand, as you misleadingly imply in your attempt to pretend that the club hasn't spent money on the stadium - Leeds built that stand out of their own funds. The Carnegie sponsorship and use of the facility made the sums add up even more but they didn't provide the initial cash to build it, that came from Leeds own reserves, bloated at the time by the sale of the cricket ground.





Secondly, your argument would have more merit if it didn't ignore the fact that the very first piece of stadium improvement the club made after Hetherington's arrival was the complete refit of the South Stand in 1999 when £1m was spent fitting the brand new roof (unlike other old stands at other old grounds it never leaked after that) provided the TV gantry and studio and refitted the bars and toilets with modern facilities. There were no river caves at Headingley.





But it is a ridiculous position to suggest that a club which generated in the late '90s around £7m a year of turnover, had a bit of historic debt and was just starting to be borderline profitable should have launched into a £20m wholesale rebuild of the ground straightaway. Initially the whole focus was on stabilising the business and to Leeds that meant securing both the test cricket and Yorkshire's future at the ground. So the company spent a lot of money on that side of the stadium which had the added bonus of further extending the corporate space for RL games.





And then, yes, the big investment in the Carnegie Stand which you so casually dismiss. A huge, huge development in the history of the stadium. And one which was possible by classic Hetherington/Caddick nous: first ensuring YCCC stayed at the ground, then ensuring it retained test match status by redevloping the East Stand and old West terrace, then once that was done selling it to the cricket club for £13m or whatever it was.





Anyway as it stands Leeds have spent more than any club other than Saints and Warrington on ground improvements in the Hetherington era. And will blow both of those out of the water in the next 12 months. It's not been easy or swift - but that's because the club chose to redevelop their existing ground and no external party be it supermarket or council or club owner was willing to pay for it - so it's 100% self funded, unique in British RL. Thanks Hetherington.



We had new posts put in and the pitch re-laid too remember?

Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.

Rudge: Where? India?

Fletcher: No, Bradford.

