The Free-scoring winger



rollin thunder wrote: Do you not remember the financial crash, in 2008 that pretty much bout a spanner in the continuing development works, that started with the Carnegie stand,the stadium work would have been done 6-7 years ago, but money has to come from somewhere.

It's long over due but it's being done, all all the better for it. The club is the syringes it's ever been on and off the field, and we have GH to thank for that.

Still clubs like Cas wakey keep coming up with these pie in the sky stadiums that simply never happen.



Do you not know that if that Sal took over instead in 1996 he'd have replaced all the stands with newer modern ones before 2000 and continuously recruited and maintained the best squad ever every season running for the last 20 years winning many more titles than we have done.



Sal Paradise wrote: We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?

The stadium exists in the context of a rugby league club, not in a vacuum where the stadium and only the stadium exists. Since GH has taken over the club has significantly increased attendances, revenue, profits and success. It’s also developed large areas of the stadium including the pavilion, club offices, banqueting suites, club shop, hotel, Kirkstall training ground and of course the Carnegie Stand. This ontop of putting the club on sound financial footing from a position of significant debt and near bankruptcy.



.....yeah but...the wooden seats! YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!

