rollin thunder wrote:

Do you not remember the financial crash, in 2008 that pretty much bout a spanner in the continuing development works, that started with the Carnegie stand,the stadium work would have been done 6-7 years ago, but money has to come from somewhere.

It's long over due but it's being done, all all the better for it. The club is the syringes it's ever been on and off the field, and we have GH to thank for that.

Still clubs like Cas wakey keep coming up with these pie in the sky stadiums that simply never happen.