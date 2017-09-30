WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Stadium Redevelopment

Post a reply
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:00 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1239
rollin thunder wrote:
Do you not remember the financial crash, in 2008 that pretty much bout a spanner in the continuing development works, that started with the Carnegie stand,the stadium work would have been done 6-7 years ago, but money has to come from somewhere.
It's long over due but it's being done, all all the better for it. The club is the syringes it's ever been on and off the field, and we have GH to thank for that.
Still clubs like Cas wakey keep coming up with these pie in the sky stadiums that simply never happen.


Do you not know that if that Sal took over instead in 1996 he'd have replaced all the stands with newer modern ones before 2000 and continuously recruited and maintained the best squad ever every season running for the last 20 years winning many more titles than we have done.

Dream Keyboard CEO
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:05 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13888
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Sal Paradise wrote:
We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?

The stadium exists in the context of a rugby league club, not in a vacuum where the stadium and only the stadium exists. Since GH has taken over the club has significantly increased attendances, revenue, profits and success. It’s also developed large areas of the stadium including the pavilion, club offices, banqueting suites, club shop, hotel, Kirkstall training ground and of course the Carnegie Stand. This ontop of putting the club on sound financial footing from a position of significant debt and near bankruptcy.

How could anyone consider that stagnation?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, Boston Spa, cas all the way, Chesterrhino, ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, gulfcoast_highwayman, Him, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, marathonman, Rammer, Rastrick Rhino, Seth, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, Towns88 and 428 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,5612,92676,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM