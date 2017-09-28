WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Stadium Redevelopment

Post a reply
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:10 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15634
Location: On the road
rollin thunder wrote:
When's the new south stand due for completion June/july?


Doubt it will ready for the 2018 season which is a shame as the drawings look stunning
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:16 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7940
Sal Paradise wrote:
Doubt it will ready for the 2018 season which is a shame as the drawings look stunning


I believe the majority of the metal work and most of the standing area will be finished for the start for the season with the 2000 season tickets been given for south Stand.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:30 pm
Maverick Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 7:11 pm
Posts: 475
Sal Paradise wrote:
Doubt it will ready for the 2018 season which is a shame as the drawings look stunning


I'll take that bet
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:10 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1495
Location: West Side, Baltimore
Sal Paradise wrote:
Not before time - a relic of an era when sub standard was the norm sadly it took GH 20 years to do something constructive and move to the 21st century


Yep GH will go down in Leeds history as having overseen a period of negativity, acceptance of low standards and stagnation - if only we could go back to the heady days of 1996 :lol:

In fact, the club's still not adequately replaced Phil Hassan :|
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:24 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15634
Location: On the road
Omar Little wrote:
Yep GH will go down in Leeds history as having overseen a period of negativity, acceptance of low standards and stagnation - if only we could go back to the heady days of 1996 :lol:

In fact, the club's still not adequately replaced Phil Hassan :|

We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:50 am
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5919
Location: philadelphia PA
I'm really looking forward to see it all finished and what added features it will contain
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:49 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 198
Omar Little wrote:
Yep GH will go down in Leeds history as having overseen a period of negativity, acceptance of low standards and stagnation - if only we could go back to the heady days of 1996 :lol:

In fact, the club's still not adequately replaced Phil Hassan :|


Rather than sort out the clubs financial woes and assist create a Championship winning side, GH should have replaced the North Stand seats as soon as he entered HQ........ :DRUNK:
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:30 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8746
Location: LDZ
Hopefully the south stand bar area has the game on Telly's. Sky games + non sky games.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:12 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1495
Location: West Side, Baltimore
Sal Paradise wrote:
We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?


And we play in a sport where most teams own their own modern gleaming stadia...oh

Other clubs with the sort of fanancial issues GH inherited at Leeds don't even have their own grounds anymore (ask Wigan how it feels when athletic tell em they can't play games in certain dates etc...)
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:21 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1638
Sal Paradise wrote:
We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?

Do you not remember the financial crash, in 2008 that pretty much bout a spanner in the continuing development works, that started with the Carnegie stand,the stadium work would have been done 6-7 years ago, but money has to come from somewhere.
It's long over due but it's being done, all all the better for it. The club is the syringes it's ever been on and off the field, and we have GH to thank for that.
Still clubs like Cas wakey keep coming up with these pie in the sky stadiums that simply never happen.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, Bullnorthern, Chesterrhino, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, McGuireofrEngland, rollin thunder, son of headingley, takethetwo, TOMCAT, WF Rhino, will_leeds and 320 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,9932,62276,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
44
- 14SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
10
- 26CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM