rollin thunder wrote: When's the new south stand due for completion June/july?



Doubt it will ready for the 2018 season which is a shame as the drawings look stunning



Sal Paradise wrote: Doubt it will ready for the 2018 season which is a shame as the drawings look stunning



I believe the majority of the metal work and most of the standing area will be finished for the start for the season with the 2000 season tickets been given for south Stand.

I'll take that bet



I'll take that bet

rollin thunder wrote: When's the new south stand due for completion June/july?

Sal Paradise wrote: Not before time - a relic of an era when sub standard was the norm sadly it took GH 20 years to do something constructive and move to the 21st century



Yep GH will go down in Leeds history as having overseen a period of negativity, acceptance of low standards and stagnation - if only we could go back to the heady days of 1996

In fact, the club's still not adequately replaced Phil Hassan



You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?



Omar Little wrote:



In fact, the club's still not adequately replaced Phil Hassan Yep GH will go down in Leeds history as having overseen a period of negativity, acceptance of low standards and stagnation - if only we could go back to the heady days of 1996In fact, the club's still not adequately replaced Phil Hassan

We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?



I'm really looking forward to see it all finished and what added features it will contain









FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.

JAMIE PEACOCK

JAMIE PEACOCK rhino65

Omar Little wrote:



In fact, the club's still not adequately replaced Phil Hassan Yep GH will go down in Leeds history as having overseen a period of negativity, acceptance of low standards and stagnation - if only we could go back to the heady days of 1996In fact, the club's still not adequately replaced Phil Hassan



Rather than sort out the clubs financial woes and assist create a Championship winning side, GH should have replaced the North Stand seats as soon as he entered HQ........

Hopefully the south stand bar area has the game on Telly's. Sky games + non sky games.

YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!

TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Sal Paradise wrote: We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?



And we play in a sport where most teams own their own modern gleaming stadia...oh



And we play in a sport where most teams own their own modern gleaming stadia...oh

Other clubs with the sort of fanancial issues GH inherited at Leeds don't even have their own grounds anymore (ask Wigan how it feels when athletic tell em they can't play games in certain dates etc...)



Sal Paradise wrote: We are discussing the stadium. The North stand still has wooden seats that have been in situ since the 1930s how do you consider that not stagnation?

Do you not remember the financial crash, in 2008 that pretty much bout a spanner in the continuing development works, that started with the Carnegie stand,the stadium work would have been done 6-7 years ago, but money has to come from somewhere.

It's long over due but it's being done, all all the better for it. The club is the syringes it's ever been on and off the field, and we have GH to thank for that.

