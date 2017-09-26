WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:39 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Homer Simpson wrote:
did anyone get a piece of the spiral staircase !


Phil Clarke's had it installed in his house so that his missus can call him rude names when he goes up to bed.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:40 am
Homer Simpson wrote:
did anyone get a piece of the spiral staircase !

Aaaahh the spiral stairecase,just loved in when Stephenson was going up it all the stick he used to get.Can you just emagine if rat boy was doing his commentating the stick he would get going up :)
"we're just a VILLAGE in Wakefield"
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:40 pm
TheNo36
I took this earlier today, circa 11am. The old girl has nearly completely disappeared.

Image
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:21 pm
lionarmour87
TheNo36 wrote:
I took this earlier today, circa 11am. The old girl has nearly completely disappeared.

Image

RIP
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:12 pm
TOMCAT
I just looks wrong.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:43 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
TOMCAT wrote:
I just looks wrong.



Friday is going to be weird. Remember when they levelled the old score board end? Every time I emerged from the stairs onto the Southstand, it was just bizarre seeing nothing there.

Friday will be like that times ten.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:01 pm
TOMCAT
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Friday is going to be weird. Remember when they levelled the old score board end? Every time I emerged from the stairs onto the Southstand, it was just bizarre seeing nothing there.

Friday will be like that times ten.


Totally agree. We will be sat in the current North Stand for the last time and instead of looking across at the hoards of Leeds faithful in the South Stand, we'll be looking into the front rooms of the houses opposite :lol:

Feels like the end of an era.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:40 am
TheNo36
TOMCAT wrote:
Totally agree. We will be sat in the current North Stand for the last time and instead of looking across at the hoards of Leeds faithful in the South Stand, we'll be looking into the front rooms of the houses opposite :lol:

Feels like the end of an era.


Absolutely. It will be interesting to see it in 3/4 weeks when you imagine the North Stand will be down too leaving only the old Western Terrace and Carnegie Stand - the flanks entirely flattened, or very premature construction work on the South Stand.

You are most correct in what you say of it being the end of an era.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:12 pm
Sal Paradise
TheNo36 wrote:
I took this earlier today, circa 11am. The old girl has nearly completely disappeared.

Image

Not before time - a relic of an era when sub standard was the norm sadly it took GH 20 years to do something constructive and move to the 21st century
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:17 pm
rollin thunder
When's the new south stand due for completion June/jilted?
