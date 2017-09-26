gulfcoast_highwayman wrote: Friday is going to be weird. Remember when they levelled the old score board end? Every time I emerged from the stairs onto the Southstand, it was just bizarre seeing nothing there.



Friday will be like that times ten.

Totally agree. We will be sat in the current North Stand for the last time and instead of looking across at the hoards of Leeds faithful in the South Stand, we'll be looking into the front rooms of the houses oppositeFeels like the end of an era.