TOMCAT wrote:
Totally agree. We will be sat in the current North Stand for the last time and instead of looking across at the hoards of Leeds faithful in the South Stand, we'll be looking into the front rooms of the houses opposite
Feels like the end of an era.
Absolutely. It will be interesting to see it in 3/4 weeks when you imagine the North Stand will be down too leaving only the old Western Terrace and Carnegie Stand - the flanks entirely flattened, or very premature construction work on the South Stand.
You are most correct in what you say of it being the end of an era.