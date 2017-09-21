WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:15 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
You forgot the long awaited roof over the Western Terrace for the 3 million Hull KR supporters. ;)


Maybe if some one at the club knows a builder, we can get a buy two stands get a good deal on a leaky roof for the Western Terrace :IDEA:
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:38 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
I have a brick.......



Ah, the ABBA classic....
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:02 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
I just want a lump of rubble from the South Stand. I'll mount it on a display myself.




Kinky.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:37 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Kinky.



What can I say? That's how much I love the Southstand.....
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:46 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
I was up at HQ yesterday and I asked whether or not I would be able to 'acquire' a seat from the North Stand when demolition starts. I was told that the commercial team alredy had 'plans' afoot for them. This means either Gary is going to turn them out for 100 quid apiece with a cheap engraved plaque attached or we're flogging them to Wakey as part of their new Stadium upgrade ;)


I asked similar, for buying our seats (its Gary after all, nothing's free)- was told they were looking into the possibility of it, if so may be in full rows rather than individual, and couldn't guarantee it would be the same row.

Final advice was they'd communicate if going ahead.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:25 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
You forgot the long awaited roof over the Western Terrace for the 3 million Hull KR supporters. ;)

cant wait for it to be all finished and the western terrace still open
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:13 pm
Seats have started coming out of the rugby side of the north Stand. South Stand fully demolished now and rubble all be removed by end of the week.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:24 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Frosties. wrote:
Seats have started coming out of the rugby side of the north Stand.
AFAIK the only ones they've removed are the ones which will be underneath the temporary TV gantry which will be located in the same place as it was for the Hull TV game in the N Stand. I'd have thought it would be easier to put a bit of scaffolding up on the S Stand side but it might still be covered in rubble at the time Sky start setting up.
