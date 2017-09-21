Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:

I was up at HQ yesterday and I asked whether or not I would be able to 'acquire' a seat from the North Stand when demolition starts. I was told that the commercial team alredy had 'plans' afoot for them. This means either Gary is going to turn them out for 100 quid apiece with a cheap engraved plaque attached or we're flogging them to Wakey as part of their new Stadium upgrade