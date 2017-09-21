WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:02 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7953
Location: SWMC Coach
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
I just want a lump of rubble from the South Stand. I'll mount it on a display myself.




Kinky.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:37 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22226
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Kinky.



What can I say? That's how much I love the Southstand.....
Re: Stadium Redevelopment
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:46 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 226
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
I was up at HQ yesterday and I asked whether or not I would be able to 'acquire' a seat from the North Stand when demolition starts. I was told that the commercial team alredy had 'plans' afoot for them. This means either Gary is going to turn them out for 100 quid apiece with a cheap engraved plaque attached or we're flogging them to Wakey as part of their new Stadium upgrade ;)


I asked similar, for buying our seats (its Gary after all, nothing's free)- was told they were looking into the possibility of it, if so may be in full rows rather than individual, and couldn't guarantee it would be the same row.

Final advice was they'd communicate if going ahead.
