Biff Tannen wrote:

Although very amusing and excellent fun for us all of us on this board, i really don't think it would be good for the game if we got a 'same old' final between two sides a mere shadow of themselves a decade ago.



I really want us to win the GF of course, but i hope Cas make the final from the other semi and if we win it beating them it will feel a little more worthy even if we have been a distance behind them all year. Beating an 'iffy' Saints or Wigan for that matter for the crown when finishing a mile behind the league leaders and not beating them in two years would make the victory a hollow one from my perspective when the dust had settled.