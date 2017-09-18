Biff Tannen wrote:
Although very amusing and excellent fun for us all of us on this board, i really don't think it would be good for the game if we got a 'same old' final between two sides a mere shadow of themselves a decade ago.
I really want us to win the GF of course, but i hope Cas make the final from the other semi and if we win it beating them it will feel a little more worthy even if we have been a distance behind them all year. Beating an 'iffy' Saints or Wigan for that matter for the crown when finishing a mile behind the league leaders and not beating them in two years would make the victory a hollow one from my perspective when the dust had settled.
I get that view.
Might not be great for the game but after hearing all year about new teams challenging at the top upsetting the big boys and the established order we could very well end up with a playoff series containing all three of Leeds, Wigan and Saints