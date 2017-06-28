Mark Laurie wrote: Never heard of emerald group before today, recruitment business based in Basingstoke?



Would love to know how some organisations justify sponsorship deals. Sounds a bit random to sponsor headingley but then again I still don't know where to go if I need to get a hose mended.



Never quite got why Carnegie would pay out all that in sponsorships of challenge cup and headingley in the past.



But then I am a tight Yorkshireman

Can understand doing it with new grounds, for example Arsenal's new stadium has always been The Emirates and nothing else. Newcastle try and call their ground Sports Direct Arena and people did and always will call it St James' Park. Wakefield have had a few different names for Belle Vue recently but everyone still calls it Belle Vue, if they eventually do get a new ground that would be the right time to get naming rights.