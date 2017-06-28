WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:42 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
You always get friction when things like this happen, it's for the greater good though.

Biggest worry has to be as others have pointed out, a few thousand fans are lost to the club by not being able to secure tickets for the next couple of seasons, the team also nose dives away from contention at the same time and these fans don't return upon completion of the stands.

You are probably correct in assuming a few thousand fans may drift away. I would think this number would be replaced with fans wanting to experience the novelty of the new south-stand facilities. One would assume they should be decent, bearing in mind the amount of money that's being spent.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:34 pm
It's a good move for the club, which will modernise the ground hugely. There will be some disruption, but realistically you can't do a project like that without disruption
Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:04 am
Emerald Group to sponsor the stadium


http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/emerald ... VXpPozyu70
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:07 am
The Emerald Headingley Stadium, erm not too bad I suppose when you consider some of the names given to grounds after sponsorship such as Saints' Totally Wicked Stadium.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:21 am
'Innit
Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:35 am
New club going gene song , emerald by thin lizzy
