Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:44 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2331
Location: Going straight
lionarmour87 wrote:
I hope to be home by September although I wouldn't mind seeing a last game in the ground before demolition starts. Wait for the away fans moaning about about " their away end" being invaded by southstanders . well it'll make a change from moaning about getting wet



Unless some Southstanders are into water sports. :wink: :wink: :wink:
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:53 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5285
Location: Hill Valley
Will be interesting to see how they manage this with the away fans. assuming it will be all ticket affairs now and how many they will allocate to the away teams as there will be a minimum they have to give in proportion to the capacity.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:40 pm
bonnie
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 21, 2004 4:21 pm
Posts: 421
Location: A small town in Wakefield
Biff Tannen wrote:
Will be interesting to see how they manage this with the away fans. assuming it will be all ticket affairs now and how many they will allocate to the away teams as there will be a minimum they have to give in proportion to the capacity.
10%,give them all a hard hat and a shovel then put them in the southstand :)
"we're just a VILLAGE in Wakefield"

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:44 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5879
Location: philadelphia PA
bonnie wrote:
10%,give them all a hard hat and a shovel then put them in the southstand :)

issue complimentary umberellas to Leeds fans only :)
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:48 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5879
Location: philadelphia PA
I am looking forward to see the artist impression of the features that the new stand may include , apparently there is going to be a Hall of fame /club museum and where will the John Holmes statue be situated etc
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:27 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7861
Location: SWMC Coach
Backwoodsman wrote:
You don't need a crystal ball to see the aggravation coming down the line with this scenario. Certainly if I was a south stand season member I would not be very happy.


As a Carnage stand regular I'm not happy either.

Chronically oversold and busy this is just going to make the situation even worse.

The club better have a decent beverage and food plan as the one currently in place for the Carnegie is woefully inadequate as it is.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:36 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 466
The whinging on social media about this today has been embarrassing, needs must so why can't people respond understandably without dummy spitting, even got some idiots saying we should just leave the SouthStand as it is even though it's been condemned for nearly a decade now.
Previous

