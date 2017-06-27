WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:50 pm
What's it going to be called?

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-8617020

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:53 pm
From YEP Article " will lease them to a new joint-venture company owned by Yorkshire and Leeds Rugby for a period of 42 years. At the end of that time, ownership of the stands will revert to the joint-venture company."

42 years! :shock:

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:06 am
Club has confirmed we will be playing in a reduced capacity Headingley while SS is being redeveloped. I really think this is a bit of a mistake. What will be capacity? 12-13k? we had 18k for the Cas match last week! Do we really want 4-6k fans getting out of the habit of going to games for 2 years assuming the north stand will be done the year after.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:50 am
http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/plan-fo ... VNfwIXTWaM

So A free for all then?

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:12 am
Frosties. wrote:
http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/plan-for-rhinos-2017-south-stand-season-members-from-september-2017-26989#.WVNfwIXTWaM

So A free for all then?

You don't need a crystal ball to see the aggravation coming down the line with this scenario. Certainly if I was a south stand season member I would not be very happy.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:23 am
Backwoodsman wrote:
You don't need a crystal ball to see the aggravation coming down the line with this scenario. Certainly if I was a south stand season member I would not be very happy.


We knew this move was coming but the apparent "fairest way to do this" coming out of the Club is confusing me a little.

Reading the article I'm confused by this...

"The availability in this area is based on positions available once we have accounted for all 2017 Carnegie Terrace Season Members" & "The availability in this area is based on positions available once we have accounted for all 2017 Western Terrace"

Are they saying they won't issue these passes until ALL ST Holders of the above stands are in place?!
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:28 am
Basically they need to know how many of the current Carnegie terrace + West stand terrace ST holders are keeping them for next year before offering them to current South Stand ST holders.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:30 am
Bang wrote:
Basically they need to know how many of the current Carnegie terrace + West stand terrace ST holders are keeping them for next year before offering them to current South Stand ST holders.


Cheers.

Looks like we're having to the Ground even earlier than usual then?!

Not very thought out this.
