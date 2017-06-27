Backwoodsman wrote: You don't need a crystal ball to see the aggravation coming down the line with this scenario. Certainly if I was a south stand season member I would not be very happy.

We knew this move was coming but the apparent "fairest way to do this" coming out of the Club is confusing me a little.Reading the article I'm confused by this..."The availability in this area is based on positions available once we have accounted for all 2017 Carnegie Terrace Season Members" & "The availability in this area is based on positions available once we have accounted for all 2017 Western Terrace"Are they saying they won't issue these passes until ALL ST Holders of the above stands are in place?!