Ronzy wrote: It seems very strange that this financial backer has not been named. Something tells me that this is merely some clever use of smoke and mirrors. I strongly suspect that the money is being put by Caddick via a front and the Council are underwriting the loan.

Backwoodsman wrote: Obviously it would not be caddick that puts up the money. It may be one of several companies that he owns, also he is a director of several other companies. He will of course have lots of contacts in the financial sector. Never the less the situation may be a vehicle to selling up when all the development is completed.

if

When I first heard the press release regarding the club getting financial backing from a 3rd party to finance the Headingley rebuild I thought initially that it was akin to a PFI (Private Finance Initiative) and it could well still prove to be the case as Leeds City Council have used this process to rebuild or replace sports centres throughout our regionAlthough the above posts from Ronzy and Backwoodsman have stirred my curiosity to a tale that I was told 18 months or so ago that I had dismissed as hearsayI was told that discussions had taken place at board level regarding how the club would/could move forward and who would actually have the business interests and also the longevity to oversee and implement the much needed changes to the business that were urgently required to move the club forward and more importantly was who would be interested that would also have the required finances to undertake this task?Feelers were apparently put out to seeany prospective backers were interestedInteresting times either way