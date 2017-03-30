WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:32 am
Bang
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8526
Location: LDZ
Everything should be named after legendary players shouldn't it. Jamie Peacock South Stand, Kylie Leulei Bar etc etc. A statue of Kev outside the new South Stand would be a nice touch too. Just so long as they don't hire the firm that recently made the Ronaldo one!
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:25 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5811
Location: philadelphia PA
The John Holmes statue has already been commsioned ,but I would think the club have big plans to put on permanent show of the achievements since 2004
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:28 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5811
Location: philadelphia PA
The John Holmes statue has already been commisioned but I would think the club have big plans to put on permanent show of the achievements since 2004
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:33 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 680
I think your summary Could be very accurate.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:24 pm
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 954
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Obviously it would not be caddick that puts up the money. It may be one of several companies that he owns, also he is a director of several other companies. He will of course have lots of contacts in the financial sector. Never the less the situation may be a vehicle to selling up when all the development is completed.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:56 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4026
When I first heard the press release regarding the club getting financial backing from a 3rd party to finance the Headingley rebuild I thought initially that it was akin to a PFI (Private Finance Initiative) and it could well still prove to be the case as Leeds City Council have used this process to rebuild or replace sports centres throughout our region

Although the above posts from Ronzy and Backwoodsman have stirred my curiosity to a tale that I was told 18 months or so ago that I had dismissed as hearsay

I was told that discussions had taken place at board level regarding how the club would/could move forward and who would actually have the business interests and also the longevity to oversee and implement the much needed changes to the business that were urgently required to move the club forward and more importantly was who would be interested that would also have the required finances to undertake this task?

Feelers were apparently put out to see if any prospective backers were interested


Interesting times either way
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  