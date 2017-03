Ronzy wrote: It seems very strange that this financial backer has not been named. Something tells me that this is merely some clever use of smoke and mirrors. I strongly suspect that the money is being put by Caddick via a front and the Council are underwriting the loan.

Obviously it would not be caddick that puts up the money. It may be one of several companies that he owns, also he is a director of several other companies. He will of course have lots of contacts in the financial sector. Never the less the situation may be a vehicle to selling up when all the development is completed.