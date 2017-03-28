WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:46 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
If that's the case then I'd never set foot in HQ again on principle.


Quick...someone tell Gary and his Yorkshire equivalent before they sign anything!!!!

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:52 pm
tigertot wrote:
I can see you now, walking round your adopted country, promenading in your socks, Jesus sandles, union jack shorts, UKIP t shirt, hanky on head, heading to the Merry Monk in Los Cristianos for a game of darts n doms with other down-trodden plebs while putting the world to rights.


I know longer live in Tenerife ;)

Point stands though. Leeds wants to be a world class city then it needs world class facilties like Manchester or Liverpool etc..

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:12 pm
STEVENM1000 wrote:
According to the BBC website we are only renting the stands that are to be built.
I would imagine there will be a charge on the the rest of the land and buildings should the debt ever be defaulted on.
However the Leeds City Council will be holding a meeting in April, so maybe its not all cut and dried,unless just a case of dotting the i's and crossing the t's.
Does that also means that Gary's threat of contracts having to be signed by the end of this week was another porky.


Gary telling Porkys - surely not there are a number of Loiners, 81 to be exact, :D on here stand on the side of the River Aire to watch him walking on the surface :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:20 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Gary telling Porkys - surely not there are a number of Loiners, 81 to be exact, :D on here stand on the side of the River Aire to watch him walking on the surface :D


On the flip side, there are several other posters, that stand on the side of the River Aire, throwing concrete slabs at him whilst he walks on the surface.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:21 pm
So this investor will own both stands and the clubs pay rent .will the clubs eventually regain ownership ?
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:33 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Gary telling Porkys - surely not there are a number of Loiners, 81 to be exact, :D on here stand on the side of the River Aire to watch him walking on the surface :D


WTF? :DRUNK:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:05 am
Y'know what...

I really don't know.

(Cries)
