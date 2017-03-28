STEVENM1000 wrote:

According to the BBC website we are only renting the stands that are to be built.

I would imagine there will be a charge on the the rest of the land and buildings should the debt ever be defaulted on.

However the Leeds City Council will be holding a meeting in April, so maybe its not all cut and dried,unless just a case of dotting the i's and crossing the t's.

Does that also means that Gary's threat of contracts having to be signed by the end of this week was another porky.