WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Stadium Redevelopment

 
Post a reply

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:57 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7509
Old Feller wrote:
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/cricket/yorkshire-cricket/investment-secured-to-save-headingley-leeds-rhinos-and-yorkshire-chiefs-hail-agreement-1-8462635

The above article would suggest that there is no call on the public purse which seems to have been the previous stumbling block (quite correctly in most views).
But it fails to say what other strings may be attached that could yet mean the LCC Exec Board will not agree to this solution.


https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.bbc.co ... p/36907238

The whole development would cost 39m so this grant has already been aproved making the total 39m

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:57 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14909
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
tenerifeRhino wrote:
In other countries they would have no problem funding stadiums or sporting facilities as they know how important they are to a community.

But this country rather see 100+ year old clubs like Wakefield and Bradford go to the wall and play in 80 year old dumps. But happy to spend millions on giving laptops to the unemployed for example.


I can see you now, walking round your adopted country, promenading in your socks, Jesus sandles, union jack shorts, UKIP t shirt, hanky on head, heading to the Merry Monk in Los Cristianos for a game of darts n doms with other down-trodden plebs while putting the world to rights.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:16 pm
glp Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Nov 06, 2009 9:44 pm
Posts: 86
why does the council exec have to agee to this proposal , whats the council involvement then in the finances of it then are they underwriting it ,

why are not YCC and Leeds Rhinos dealing direct with this private finance ,

how is this 35/39m going to be paid back at what cost they will want some return on there investment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:35 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5806
Location: philadelphia PA
glp wrote:
why does the council exec have to agee to this proposal , whats the council involvement then in the finances of it then are they underwriting it ,

why are not YCC and Leeds Rhinos dealing direct with this private finance ,

how is this 35/39m going to be paid back at what cost they will want some return on there investment

Yes
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:08 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8410
Location: Leeds
So we're effectively selling the ground to this investment firm and renting it back from them?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:33 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22223
Charlie Sheen wrote:
So we're effectively selling the ground to this investment firm and renting it back from them?

If the clubs were contributing equal amounts to the northstand then it would.make sense that this financing is only for the joint stand and the extra 5m or so that the rhinos are contributing is for the southstand and the Carnegie stand and western terrace unaffected.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:41 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2314
Location: Going straight
Charlie Sheen wrote:
So we're effectively selling the ground to this investment firm and renting it back from them?


If that's the case then I'd never set foot in HQ again on principle.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:12 pm
STEVENM1000 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 17
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
If that's the case then I'd never set foot in HQ again on principle.


According to the BBC website we are only renting the stands that are to be built.
I would imagine there will be a charge on the the rest of the land and buildings should the debt ever be defaulted on.
However the Leeds City Council will be holding a meeting in April, so maybe its not all cut and dried,unless just a case of dotting the i's and crossing the t's.
Does that also means that Gary's threat of contracts having to be signed by the end of this week was another porky.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, Cherry_&_White, Clearwing, FoxyRhino, Frosties., glp, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, rodhutch, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, STEVENM1000, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, tigertot, tommy_wiseau and 236 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,1671,98275,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}