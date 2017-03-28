|
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.bbc.co ... p/36907238
Old Feller wrote:
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/cricket/yorkshire-cricket/investment-secured-to-save-headingley-leeds-rhinos-and-yorkshire-chiefs-hail-agreement-1-8462635
The above article would suggest that there is no call on the public purse which seems to have been the previous stumbling block (quite correctly in most views).
But it fails to say what other strings may be attached that could yet mean the LCC Exec Board will not agree to this solution.
The whole development would cost 39m so this grant has already been aproved making the total 39m
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:57 pm
tenerifeRhino wrote:
In other countries they would have no problem funding stadiums or sporting facilities as they know how important they are to a community.
But this country rather see 100+ year old clubs like Wakefield and Bradford go to the wall and play in 80 year old dumps. But happy to spend millions on giving laptops to the unemployed for example.
I can see you now, walking round your adopted country, promenading in your socks, Jesus sandles, union jack shorts, UKIP t shirt, hanky on head, heading to the Merry Monk in Los Cristianos for a game of darts n doms with other down-trodden plebs while putting the world to rights.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:16 pm
why does the council exec have to agee to this proposal , whats the council involvement then in the finances of it then are they underwriting it ,
why are not YCC and Leeds Rhinos dealing direct with this private finance ,
how is this 35/39m going to be paid back at what cost they will want some return on there investment
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:35 pm
glp wrote:
why does the council exec have to agee to this proposal , whats the council involvement then in the finances of it then are they underwriting it ,
why are not YCC and Leeds Rhinos dealing direct with this private finance ,
how is this 35/39m going to be paid back at what cost they will want some return on there investment
Yes
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:08 pm
So we're effectively selling the ground to this investment firm and renting it back from them?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:33 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
So we're effectively selling the ground to this investment firm and renting it back from them?
If the clubs were contributing equal amounts to the northstand then it would.make sense that this financing is only for the joint stand and the extra 5m or so that the rhinos are contributing is for the southstand and the Carnegie stand and western terrace unaffected.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:41 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
So we're effectively selling the ground to this investment firm and renting it back from them?
If that's the case then I'd never set foot in HQ again on principle.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:12 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
If that's the case then I'd never set foot in HQ again on principle.
According to the BBC website we are only renting the stands that are to be built.
I would imagine there will be a charge on the the rest of the land and buildings should the debt ever be defaulted on.
However the Leeds City Council will be holding a meeting in April, so maybe its not all cut and dried,unless just a case of dotting the i's and crossing the t's.
Does that also means that Gary's threat of contracts having to be signed by the end of this week was another porky.
