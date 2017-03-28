Old Feller wrote:

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/cricket/yorkshire-cricket/investment-secured-to-save-headingley-leeds-rhinos-and-yorkshire-chiefs-hail-agreement-1-8462635



The above article would suggest that there is no call on the public purse which seems to have been the previous stumbling block (quite correctly in most views).

But it fails to say what other strings may be attached that could yet mean the LCC Exec Board will not agree to this solution.