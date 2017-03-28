|
In other countries they would have no problem funding stadiums or sporting facilities as they know how important they are to a community.
But this country rather see 100+ year old clubs like Wakefield and Bradford go to the wall and play in 80 year old dumps. But happy to spend millions on giving laptops to the unemployed for example.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:02 pm
|
Pleased it's going through ,but I wonder what the private investor is getting out of the deal.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:08 pm
|
The unemployed can use laptops to search for work, to train and learn/improve skills and to gain qualifications. That seems a far better use of public money than gifting stadiums to millionaires.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:11 pm
|
Is funding solely for the north stand? Do we have planning permission for either or both stands or is that obstacle still to come?
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:13 pm
|
Unfettered access for development on all the greenfield sites in Leeds?
Seriously, I hope it goes ahead without the need for any public sector support.
As I understand it all the necessary planning permissions are in place, the sole reason for delay has been that of funding.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
The next statement from the club needs to be about whether we are playing away from HQ whilst the redevelopment takes place - if so when & where?
We don't need anymore articles telling us how happy GH is that its finally happening or how International cricket will be at HQ.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Interest at a good commercial rate?
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:38 pm
|
Funding is for both. Total cost is £39m, £4m pledged by LCC last year & £35m from the private investor.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:40 pm
|
IF and I do mean IF we do go to Odsal how many would give it a miss?
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:50 pm
|
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-8462635
The above article would suggest that there is no call on the public purse which seems to have been the previous stumbling block (quite correctly in most views).
But it fails to say what other strings may be attached that could yet mean the LCC Exec Board will not agree to this solution.
|
