Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:49 am
tenerifeRhino
Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 311
In other countries they would have no problem funding stadiums or sporting facilities as they know how important they are to a community.

But this country rather see 100+ year old clubs like Wakefield and Bradford go to the wall and play in 80 year old dumps. But happy to spend millions on giving laptops to the unemployed for example.

Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:02 pm
lionarmour87
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5805
Location: philadelphia PA
Pleased it's going through ,but I wonder what the private investor is getting out of the deal.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:08 pm
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22222
tenerifeRhino wrote:
In other countries they would have no problem funding stadiums or sporting facilities as they know how important they are to a community.

But this country rather see 100+ year old clubs like Wakefield and Bradford go to the wall and play in 80 year old dumps. But happy to spend millions on giving laptops to the unemployed for example.

The unemployed can use laptops to search for work, to train and learn/improve skills and to gain qualifications. That seems a far better use of public money than gifting stadiums to millionaires.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:11 pm
rugbyleague88
Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2009 10:52 am
Posts: 624
Is funding solely for the north stand? Do we have planning permission for either or both stands or is that obstacle still to come?

Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:13 pm
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5281
rugbyleague88 wrote:
Is funding solely for the north stand? Do we have planning permission for either or both stands or is that obstacle still to come?


Unfettered access for development on all the greenfield sites in Leeds?
Seriously, I hope it goes ahead without the need for any public sector support.
As I understand it all the necessary planning permissions are in place, the sole reason for delay has been that of funding.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:26 pm
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8524
Location: LDZ
The next statement from the club needs to be about whether we are playing away from HQ whilst the redevelopment takes place - if so when & where?

We don't need anymore articles telling us how happy GH is that its finally happening or how International cricket will be at HQ.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:31 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15036
Location: On the road
lionarmour87 wrote:
Pleased it's going through ,but I wonder what the private investor is getting out of the deal.


Interest at a good commercial rate?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:38 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7509
rugbyleague88 wrote:
Is funding solely for the north stand? Do we have planning permission for either or both stands or is that obstacle still to come?


Funding is for both. Total cost is £39m, £4m pledged by LCC last year & £35m from the private investor.

Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:40 pm
RhinoLaney
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 26, 2010 12:01 pm
Posts: 819
Location: Thunderous Thornton
IF and I do mean IF we do go to Odsal how many would give it a miss?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:50 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5281
Frosties. wrote:
Funding is for both. Total cost is £39m, £4m pledged by LCC last year & £35m from the private investor.


http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-8462635

The above article would suggest that there is no call on the public purse which seems to have been the previous stumbling block (quite correctly in most views).
But it fails to say what other strings may be attached that could yet mean the LCC Exec Board will not agree to this solution.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
