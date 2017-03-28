In other countries they would have no problem funding stadiums or sporting facilities as they know how important they are to a community.
But this country rather see 100+ year old clubs like Wakefield and Bradford go to the wall and play in 80 year old dumps. But happy to spend millions on giving laptops to the unemployed for example.
