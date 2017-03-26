WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:50 pm
Him wrote:
Why would we have to move out? The plan is still to do 1 stand at once isn't it? I haven't seen anything from the club to suggest otherwise.


By my reading of the article he wants to do both at once, he rumour suggested we would move out for the end of this season and either play away for a number of weeks at the beginning of next season /play home games away from headingley for a bit.

The north stand was always down to start in September, once the new south stand was completed, to move the season ticket holders in the north stand to the south stand.

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:11 pm
Times getting on now there must be another announcement due
Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:37 am
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
Caddick Group have scooped out £4.5m of Leeds' cash though - not as dividends but as inter-company loans. Assuming (and it's a big but fair assumption) that Leeds get their money back from Caddick they have £7m. Which is why the South Stand project - both this version and the previous one that we didn't bother with in the end - has always been mostly funded.


That assumes Caddick is in a position to provide that funding - if they hadn't needed the monies they would still be sat in Leeds CF&A?
Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:27 am
BREAKING: #Leeds City Council has brokered a deal to save #Headingley stand development and ensure international cricket continues there.

BBC Radio Leeds.

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:33 am
Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:51 am
UPDATE: The council has found an investor in London who will put £35m into the redevelopment of the stadium.
Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:57 am
That is a result all round - hopefully they will get on with it ASAP

LCC has its uses after all!!
Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:00 am
Great news and what a difference a few weeks makes... Top of the league and now this.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

were are we playing next year then, i would prefer a year at elland road than odsal.

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:35 am
http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/heading ... NpKNTsrJPY
c}