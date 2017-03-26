Him wrote: Why would we have to move out? The plan is still to do 1 stand at once isn't it? I haven't seen anything from the club to suggest otherwise.

By my reading of the article he wants to do both at once, he rumour suggested we would move out for the end of this season and either play away for a number of weeks at the beginning of next season /play home games away from headingley for a bit.The north stand was always down to start in September, once the new south stand was completed, to move the season ticket holders in the north stand to the south stand.