Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:52 pm
rhino65
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 37
Clearwing wrote:
Knock our half down and I reckon their bit'll collapse. We can then rebuild the bit we need.

I should've been a property developer.


Probably best doing at night when no-ones looking.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:02 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1390
rhino65 wrote:
Probably best doing at night when no-ones looking.

Or when Yorkshire cricket are playing

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:15 am
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5801
Location: philadelphia PA
LCC loaned YCC money to acquire the ground because they the council do not want the city to lose test cricket and all the prestige and revenue it brings and GH said they are in negotiations with the council looking for ways to finance the redevelopment .The council put more importance on the cricket ground than RL .Maybe it would have been better for us as RL fans to let YCC move to Durkar then with Mr Caddick coming in there would have been ample room to build a new RL stadium
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:38 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4938
More whinging - this time it's GH

Last week it was YCCC's Mark Arthur.

Still no mention of how short of funds they are before redevelopment can commence.

If neither Leeds or YCCC have the funds to go ahead with redevelopment, then tough.

Public funds should not be used to either fund or bail out private entities.

SCROUNGERS.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:45 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15028
Location: On the road
William Eve wrote:
More whinging - this time it's GH

Last week it was YCCC's Mark Arthur.

Still no mention of how short of funds they are before redevelopment can commence.

If neither Leeds or YCCC have the funds to go ahead with redevelopment, then tough.

Public funds should not be used to either fund or bail out private entities.

SCROUNGERS.


Absolutely - at the last set of financials Leeds only had c£2m in cash so that suggests some serious borrowing is required!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:50 pm
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 950
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
William Eve wrote:
More whinging - this time it's GH

Last week it was YCCC's Mark Arthur.

Still no mention of how short of funds they are before redevelopment can commence.

If neither Leeds or YCCC have the funds to go ahead with redevelopment, then tough.

Public funds should not be used to either fund or bail out private entities.

SCROUNGERS.

Think Gary is playing the age old game of brinkmanship. The building programme for the north stand looks a bit optimistic. I suspect the local population will not allow night working or maybe Sunday working. So unlike most construction works if work falls behind programme ,major problem look likely.
The situation has disaster written all over it. Even worse Gary may have to pay back his loan. Looking on the bright side I suspect caddick builders will be hot favorites to win the building contract.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:02 pm
rugbyleague88
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2009 10:52 am
Posts: 623
Is the suggestion that the north stand and south stand would be built at the same time? What are the chances of this going ahead? Appears increasingly unlikely from what I have read... but I haven't read much!

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:08 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4938
Backwoodsman wrote:
Think Gary is playing the age old game of brinkmanship. The building programme for the north stand looks a bit optimistic. I suspect the local population will not allow night working or maybe Sunday working. So unlike most construction works if work falls behind programme ,major problem look likely.
The situation has disaster written all over it. Even worse Gary may have to pay back his loan. Looking on the bright side I suspect caddick builders will be hot favorites to win the building contract.

The North Stand can be written off as the fault of the YCCC and their failure to provide their share of the funding if it doesn't go ahead. The focus then shifts back to the South Stand and why redevelopment can't go ahead. Can't blame YCCC in that instance.

I'm not convinced Leeds are anywhere close to being in a financial position to fund either project. I hope to be proven wrong.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:47 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3192
William Eve wrote:
I hope to be proven wrong.


You usually are. :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:14 pm
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 950
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
As I have previously stated this whole scenario has disaster stamped all over it. As William quite rightly states ,the club does not seem to have a reasonable amount of cash to fund the project. So it means borrowing a large amount of money. Probably not a smart move as we enter uncertain financial times, brexit and all that. My opinion would be to build a new south stand which would not break the bank. Then take stock of the situation and contemplate the north stand project. Obviously yorks cricket would suffer fixture set back for a number of years. But would eventually get back into the main fixture programme. The downside would be the time factor, it would of course put them several years behind schedule.
c}