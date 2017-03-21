As I have previously stated this whole scenario has disaster stamped all over it. As William quite rightly states ,the club does not seem to have a reasonable amount of cash to fund the project. So it means borrowing a large amount of money. Probably not a smart move as we enter uncertain financial times, brexit and all that. My opinion would be to build a new south stand which would not break the bank. Then take stock of the situation and contemplate the north stand project. Obviously yorks cricket would suffer fixture set back for a number of years. But would eventually get back into the main fixture programme. The downside would be the time factor, it would of course put them several years behind schedule.
