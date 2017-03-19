|
So is it the south stand that's getting built at the end of the season, or the north stand? All this is very confusing
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:16 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I don't see a £24 million debt as a problem, when you own your own stadium. It's just like a mortgage, as opposed to renting a stadium, like a lot of sporting teams do.
It certainly puts them under pressure to generate enough revenue to service the debt. I have no idea what YCCC turn over but that is a wedge of cash they have to find every year. Also gives them plenty on motivation to keep the international fixtures. My worry would be that they get themselves even further into debt chasing retention of those international games and end up very highly geared. But as I said I have no idea what their finances look like.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:51 pm
|
I was listening to a late night debate on debt in sport on five live a bit back. i'll be honest and say a lot went over my head but one finance expert said man utds £800m or so debt was a good debt and good business. all to do with their guaranteed income for the next few years
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:54 pm
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:04 pm
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I don't see a £24 million debt as a problem, when you own your own stadium. It's just like a mortgage, as opposed to renting a stadium, like a lot of sporting teams do.
YCCC clearly do see their debt as a problem, hence their frequent requests for financial handouts (from public funds of course) to pay for their share of the redevelopment. The Sir Lord Darty-Farquhars of the Crooket (see what I did there?) world do not like dipping into their own extensive pockets.
They'll lose Test Cricket against Sri Lanka, Windies and NZ, a few ODI's and perish the thought... there might not be Leeds Northern T20 franchise when it comes to reorganising that shiyte on the basis of some yet-to-be-declared Inter-City bollox... boo hoo waaaahhhh.... sob
Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:37 pm
|
Personally I have no interest in Yorkshire cricket or cricket in general, all I see is a failing club with no support that is holding us back, said it before we should just knock down the dual stand and build a bigger all seat north stand and keep south stand all standing.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:58 am
|
rollin thunder wrote:
Personally I have no interest in Yorkshire cricket or cricket in general, all I see is a failing club with no support that is holding us back, said it before we should just knock down the dual stand and build a bigger all seat north stand and keep south stand all standing.
But Leeds RL only own one half of that stand
Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:54 pm
lionarmour87 wrote:
But Leeds RL only own one half of that stand
But our half is a lot bigger than theirs, if indeed, it is an exact half at all?
Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:06 pm
|
lionarmour87 wrote:
But Leeds RL only own one half of that stand
Knock our half down and I reckon their bit'll collapse. We can then rebuild the bit we need.
I should've been a property developer.
