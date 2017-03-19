Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I don't see a £24 million debt as a problem, when you own your own stadium. It's just like a mortgage, as opposed to renting a stadium, like a lot of sporting teams do.
YCCC clearly do see their debt as a problem, hence their frequent requests for financial handouts (from public funds of course) to pay for their share of the redevelopment. The Sir Lord Darty-Farquhars of the Crooket (see what I did there?) world do not like dipping into their own extensive pockets.
They'll lose Test Cricket against Sri Lanka, Windies and NZ, a few ODI's and perish the thought... there might not be Leeds Northern T20 franchise when it comes to reorganising that shiyte on the basis of some yet-to-be-declared Inter-City bollox... boo hoo waaaahhhh.... sob
