Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I don't see a £24 million debt as a problem, when you own your own stadium. It's just like a mortgage, as opposed to renting a stadium, like a lot of sporting teams do.
It certainly puts them under pressure to generate enough revenue to service the debt. I have no idea what YCCC turn over but that is a wedge of cash they have to find every year. Also gives them plenty on motivation to keep the international fixtures. My worry would be that they get themselves even further into debt chasing retention of those international games and end up very highly geared. But as I said I have no idea what their finances look like.
