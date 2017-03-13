WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:32 pm
bonnie wrote:
Now that we are staying at Headingley while southstand gets knocked down,capacity down to 13,000 wonder if all games made all ticket with no away fans.while we play crap we still get 13,000 +


That's a dangerous game to play though when you have your usual home supporter base that exceeds that capacity, then those floating fans and few that miss out on tickets may be lost by the club, especially if it does go into a lull on the playing front too expecting all those fans to just suddenly come back on mass is not a given. The club has spent many years building the core supporter base and a lot of that good work could be undone by the way they handle these building works.

It's a tough call for the club whatever they do.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:36 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Problem with going to Elland Rd is that if it were the home games of the 8s we were needing to move, because of the idiotic, terrible system we have, we have no idea where they will be or who they would be against.

It could be a real opportunity to get people through the gate, especially those who dont normally attend and to get on the front foot but it simply can't happen under this stupid system.


Exactly this.

Prevents them co-ordinating with the football club fixtures/pitch work and marketing big one off events.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:39 pm
bonnie wrote:
Now that we are staying at Headingley while southstand gets knocked down,capacity down to 13,000 wonder if all games made all ticket with no away fans.while we play crap we still get 13,000 +

The right decision IMO. While this will mean 2000-3000 people miss out (some of those been away fans) there is no ideal option.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:52 pm
You can't stop away fans from visiting. Reduce their allocation by all means but there's no way the RFL would allow a total ban and rightly so.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:16 pm
loiner81 wrote:
You can't stop away fans from visiting. Reduce their allocation by all means but there's no way the RFL would allow a total ban and rightly so.

Exactly this i expect a pre-agreed number between us & the RFL wrt away allocation per team based on their average away support.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:05 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
That's a dangerous game to play though when you have your usual home supporter base that exceeds that capacity, then those floating fans and few that miss out on tickets may be lost by the club, especially if it does go into a lull on the playing front too expecting all those fans to just suddenly come back on mass is not a given. The club has spent many years building the core supporter base and a lot of that good work could be undone by the way they handle these building works.

It's a tough call for the club whatever they do.


Agree, guess club will be hoping limiting the supply will maintain or even increase demand.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:37 pm
Why should away fans have any pre-determined right to tickets over home fans?

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:41 pm
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Why should away fans have any pre-determined right to tickets over home fans?


There has to be a certain percentage of tickets of available capacity available to away fans. This is fair for obvious reasons.i would say if our capacity was 13k it would he about 1000- 1500 for away fans.Leeds fans would get the returns im sure.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:44 pm
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Why should away fans have any pre-determined right to tickets over home fans?


Don't think it works like that. Nowt to prevent a home fan buying from the away club if he/she so wishes. Just a mutually beneficial arrangement where the away club makes a few quid by helping flog tickets while the home club benefits from a larger attendance than if they alone had handled sales.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:47 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
There has to be a certain percentage of tickets of available capacity available to away fans. This is fair for obvious reasons.i would say if our capacity was 13k it would he about 1000- 1500 for away fans.Leeds fans would get the returns im sure.


1500 would be over 10% of available tickets!

5% if any at all would be prefrable for me
c}