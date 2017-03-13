bonnie wrote: Now that we are staying at Headingley while southstand gets knocked down,capacity down to 13,000 wonder if all games made all ticket with no away fans.while we play crap we still get 13,000 +

That's a dangerous game to play though when you have your usual home supporter base that exceeds that capacity, then those floating fans and few that miss out on tickets may be lost by the club, especially if it does go into a lull on the playing front too expecting all those fans to just suddenly come back on mass is not a given. The club has spent many years building the core supporter base and a lot of that good work could be undone by the way they handle these building works.It's a tough call for the club whatever they do.