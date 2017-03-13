Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm Posts: 2288 Location: Going straight
tigertot wrote:
But you will go to Wheldon Road & Belle Vue (sic)?
I'd be very sic if we had to endure either of those doss holes.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens] Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army. Rudge: Where? India? Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Sal Paradise wrote:
The last time I went to Odsal a large chunk of the terracing was taped off because it was unsafe - that has never been the case at the Jungle or Belle Vue whenever I have visited
That's because the lot of it is unsafe.
Problem with going to Elland Rd is that if it were the home games of the 8s we were needing to move, because of the idiotic, terrible system we have, we have no idea where they will be or who they would be against.
It could be a real opportunity to get people through the gate, especially those who dont normally attend and to get on the front foot but it simply can't happen under this stupid system.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Are all the concrete standing areas now open?
They're closed behind the posts so as to concentrate the crowd in one area. It makes for a better atmosphere and is cheaper to steward when we have smaller crowds. It's opened up for the bigger games e.g. for Leigh last year and probably for HKR this year.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
