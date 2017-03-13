Problem with going to Elland Rd is that if it were the home games of the 8s we were needing to move, because of the idiotic, terrible system we have, we have no idea where they will be or who they would be against.
It could be a real opportunity to get people through the gate, especially those who dont normally attend and to get on the front foot but it simply can't happen under this stupid system.
