Sal Paradise wrote:
The last time I went to Odsal a large chunk of the terracing was taped off because it was unsafe - that has never been the case at the Jungle or Belle Vue whenever I have visited
That terracing was taped off as there was work being done to reinforce the fixings that held the barriers in place. All fixed and safe again now. Odsal may be a relic but it's not unsafe now.
