|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1040
|
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Sporting events in this country really need to up thier game. Going into Headingley or most other stadiums to be honest is like stepping back into the 80's with 2 pint pots of crap lager and luke warm pukka pies or frozen chips for a fiver.
Peoples tastes have moved on. People will pay top dollar for high quality food and drinks nowadays. Sporting events in the U.S are on a diffrent planet.
You don't wanna go too far though, your club looses all its heritage and you end up being a tourist event.
US sports any many premier league clubs refer to us lot as 'customers' and not 'fans', careful what you wish for.
I would much rather we followed the German sports model instead of the USA one, with heavy input from the fans.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:54 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 664
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
You don't wanna go too far though, your club looses all its heritage and you end up being a tourist event.
US sports any many premier league clubs refer to us lot as 'customers' and not 'fans', careful what you wish for.
I would much rather we followed the German sports model instead of the USA one, with heavy input from the fans.
Agreed. The US like the high cultural haven of Bratfud also are awash with the beige cordon bleu offerings of Taco Bell.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 309
Location: Desperation Island
|
tad rhino wrote:
elland road is crumbling. three sides need redeveloping. its got to the stage where I think a new one is needed. with various grants, plus if they bought the ground back then sold it on that would contribute a lot of cash, a new ground with no history could have naming rights too.
perhaps they had a builder owner like the rhinos he could be lucky enough to put in the lowest tender
Elland Road's not the sort of location that will contribute "a lot of cash" - and it depends how much they buy it back for as to how much profit they make when they sell it; either way it's not going to fund much of a new stadium.
Headingley is a much better proposition to sell for housing etc - but fortunately that isn't on the agenda
|
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:16 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5795
Location: philadelphia PA
|
Just been reading elsewhere that two Labour councillors have resigned from the Labour group to serve as independents .One of the reasons for this was in protest Of a "Gift " of £4 million to YCC
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7464
|
Rumours of a move to Odsal whilst ground is being developed are getting stronger
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9545
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Frosties. wrote:
Rumours of a move to Odsal whilst ground is being developed are getting stronger
You didn't hear it from the same guy who told you we'd signed Kieron Moss from Bradford did you???
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:07 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8365
Location: Leeds
|
Frosties. wrote:
Rumours of a move to Odsal whilst ground is being developed are getting stronger
So when is building work starting?
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7464
|
ThePrinter wrote:
You didn't hear it from the same guy who told you we'd signed Kieron Moss from Bradford did you???
It's in the league weekly now also. Possibly End of 2017 season & beginning of 2018 season
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bramley Dog, C O Jones, Charlie Sheen, CHEADLE LEYTHER, colly226, ducknumber1, Frosties., GiantJake1988, Highbury Rhino, jeffb, krisleeds, leedsnsouths, Loyal Leeds Fan, Mable_Syrup, Middleton_Loiner, nantwichexile, NSW, rhinos69, rodhutch, rollin thunder, RoscoRhino, STEVENM1000, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 345 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}