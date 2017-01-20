tenerifeRhino wrote: Sporting events in this country really need to up thier game. Going into Headingley or most other stadiums to be honest is like stepping back into the 80's with 2 pint pots of crap lager and luke warm pukka pies or frozen chips for a fiver.



Peoples tastes have moved on. People will pay top dollar for high quality food and drinks nowadays. Sporting events in the U.S are on a diffrent planet.

You don't wanna go too far though, your club looses all its heritage and you end up being a tourist event.US sports any many premier league clubs refer to us lot as 'customers' and not 'fans', careful what you wish for.I would much rather we followed the German sports model instead of the USA one, with heavy input from the fans.