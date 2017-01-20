WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:47 pm
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Sporting events in this country really need to up thier game. Going into Headingley or most other stadiums to be honest is like stepping back into the 80's with 2 pint pots of crap lager and luke warm pukka pies or frozen chips for a fiver.

Peoples tastes have moved on. People will pay top dollar for high quality food and drinks nowadays. Sporting events in the U.S are on a diffrent planet.


You don't wanna go too far though, your club looses all its heritage and you end up being a tourist event.

US sports any many premier league clubs refer to us lot as 'customers' and not 'fans', careful what you wish for.

I would much rather we followed the German sports model instead of the USA one, with heavy input from the fans.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:54 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
You don't wanna go too far though, your club looses all its heritage and you end up being a tourist event.

US sports any many premier league clubs refer to us lot as 'customers' and not 'fans', careful what you wish for.

I would much rather we followed the German sports model instead of the USA one, with heavy input from the fans.


Agreed. The US like the high cultural haven of Bratfud also are awash with the beige cordon bleu offerings of Taco Bell.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:27 pm
tad rhino wrote:
elland road is crumbling. three sides need redeveloping. its got to the stage where I think a new one is needed. with various grants, plus if they bought the ground back then sold it on that would contribute a lot of cash, a new ground with no history could have naming rights too.
perhaps they had a builder owner like the rhinos he could be lucky enough to put in the lowest tender :wink:
Elland Road's not the sort of location that will contribute "a lot of cash" - and it depends how much they buy it back for as to how much profit they make when they sell it; either way it's not going to fund much of a new stadium.

Headingley is a much better proposition to sell for housing etc - but fortunately that isn't on the agenda :)
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:16 am
Just been reading elsewhere that two Labour councillors have resigned from the Labour group to serve as independents .One of the reasons for this was in protest Of a "Gift " of £4 million to YCC
