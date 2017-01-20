tenerifeRhino wrote:
Sporting events in this country really need to up thier game. Going into Headingley or most other stadiums to be honest is like stepping back into the 80's with 2 pint pots of crap lager and luke warm pukka pies or frozen chips for a fiver.
Peoples tastes have moved on. People will pay top dollar for high quality food and drinks nowadays. Sporting events in the U.S are on a diffrent planet.
You don't wanna go too far though, your club looses all its heritage and you end up being a tourist event.
US sports any many premier league clubs refer to us lot as 'customers' and not 'fans', careful what you wish for.
I would much rather we followed the German sports model instead of the USA one, with heavy input from the fans.