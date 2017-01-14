WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:04 pm
lionarmour87
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: philadelphia PA
Intriguing .
Sat Jan 14, 2017 5:48 pm
rollin thunder
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1292
It would seem that part Of or all of the funding trouble is that yccc don't have any money, it's funny that they want this that and the other and especially they are getting the best out of the new stand and we are getting a smaller new stand. I'd cut them loose and rebuild the north standard with a double tires 8k all seater stand for us, and just a basic seated stand for them on other side with whatever space is left. That way the new south stand can go back to 8k standing with a few courtesy boxes. We then get an overall crease capacity back to 24k ish

Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:25 pm
leedsnsouths
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1011
Occurs to me that as further details about Headingly redevelopments come out, that there has been no tribute announced to Sinfield.

He was probably our greatest ever player and he has been retired fully now for nearly 6 months. Cunningham got a statue at saints and he wasn't as important to them as Sinfield was for us.

Surely we as fans can organise some sort of petition for something.

What about renaming one of the new stands the 'Sinfield Stand', it wouldn't cost anything and would be a fitting tribute.

Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:15 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 279
Wasnt the guy who did the Wembley RL statue commissioned to do one of John Holmes a bit back.

No bigger fan of Sinfield than me but Leeds born John Holmes deserves a statue before him in my opinion.

Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:19 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14941
Location: On the road
William Eve wrote:
I'd like to know where this YCCC funding for the new development is coming from, given the club is over £20 million in debt.

Into most of coming via grant from the ECB
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:05 am
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7410
leedsnsouths wrote:
Occurs to me that as further details about Headingly redevelopments come out, that there has been no tribute announced to Sinfield.

He was probably our greatest ever player and he has been retired fully now for nearly 6 months. Cunningham got a statue at saints and he wasn't as important to them as Sinfield was for us.

Surely we as fans can organise some sort of petition for something.

What about renaming one of the new stands the 'Sinfield Stand', it wouldn't cost anything and would be a fitting tribute.


IIRC weren't they going to build the John Holmes statue near the shop instead of the south stand for a permanent tribute to the 'golden generation'?
Sun Jan 15, 2017 12:59 pm
lionarmour87
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: philadelphia PA
Phil Holmes said recently that Johns statue is progressing nicely and they are just waiting for a date for the South Stand
Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:48 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5583
Sal Paradise wrote:
Into most of coming via grant from the ECB


Grant, as in the type that sees Durham still owing some £3m in repayments?
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:41 pm
lionarmour87
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5786
Location: philadelphia PA
Stadium redevelopment bug seems to have taken hold with Leeds Utd fans too rumours going round either relocation or redevelop Elland road .Us or them who'll get there first ?
