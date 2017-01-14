It would seem that part Of or all of the funding trouble is that yccc don't have any money, it's funny that they want this that and the other and especially they are getting the best out of the new stand and we are getting a smaller new stand. I'd cut them loose and rebuild the north standard with a double tires 8k all seater stand for us, and just a basic seated stand for them on other side with whatever space is left. That way the new south stand can go back to 8k standing with a few courtesy boxes. We then get an overall crease capacity back to 24k ish