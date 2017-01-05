lionarmour87 wrote: :) I am expecting a scheme similar to the one Leeds Utd had to finance their new stand before they went bust .Ask the fans to pay X amount of money for ' 25 years discount ' or was it free? .Most of those I've seen in the north stand don't look like they've got 25 years left. anyway that's what I'm expecting . He's gonna come out with a super duper scheme the fans are going to pay

That also seems likely to me too.Some form of debenture scheme where supporters commit to a seat in the new stand for anywhere between 10 and 25 years. Might even have to buy some bricks but you get your name on them.YCCC flogged 15 year debenture seats back in 2009 in that monstrous Carnegie Pavilion. I sat in one of those debenture seats (right behind the bowlers arm... and why not, eh?) summer before last and was told to shift by a G4S jobsworthI think St Helens sold 5 year debenture seats when their new ground was built.