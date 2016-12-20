WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium Redevelopment

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Dec 20, 2016 12:49 pm
rollin thunder
[quote="William Eve"]Playing behind a beaten pack on most occasions?

But England's pack is the equal, if not the best pack in the world surely? :wink:

It's the backs (in particular, the halfbacks) who aren't up to it, though you do appear to be implying that Sinfield is the exception. There is no evidence to support that view and no amount of MOM awards and Golden Boots from fawning RL publication editors or lickspittle RL journos will alter that.

Sinfield's best performance in an international shirt was in 2001 when he played hooker in the win against an undercooked, holiday-mode, just-stepped-off-the-plane Aussie team whose mindset was elsewhere after the initial tour cancellation. And Sinfield was still outshone by Sculthorpe's efforts.

By all means wax lyrical about Sinfield in Super League, but in an international shirt for GB or England? :NAUGHTY:

Beyond Sculthorpe, Fielden (in his prime), Farrell, Graham and S.Burgess in that order, followed by daylight... I'm struggling to think of any other player during the SL era who has made a more-often-than-not regular international impact against the Aussies.

Farrell did jack poop at international level, worst GB captain ever, how anyone can say Sinfield was poor at international level and then quote Farrell is beyond me. And the people saying sinfield did not play well at international level is just a lie. The anti Sinfield brigade think if they tell a lie enough it becomes the truth.

peoples attitude towards Sinfield and their narrow minded attitudes are what is spoiling RL in this country, we should be shouting from the rooftops about one of our all time great players.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Tue Dec 20, 2016 4:56 pm
DHM
William Eve wrote:


Seasonal felicitations BTW.


Likewise. :CHEERS:
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:48 pm
loiner81
Headingley Stadium Development Plans from Gary Hetherington's New Year's email.

You may be aware that our plan includes a new South Stand and a new Main Stand to overlook both the rugby and cricket grounds. The latter development is crucial to ensure International cricket continues at Headingley and at the same time provide rugby and cricket fans with the very best facilities and amenities. About half of the overall £38 million cost was due to come from the sale for housing of land owned by us but we haven’t met the original timescale for planning permission and so the application has been withdrawn for the land but the stadium development plans have been submitted. Subject to approval, both the Rhinos and Yorkshire County Cricket have now to find an alternative funding mechanism and we are working hard and closely with Leeds City Council to come up with a solution. I am confident we will and we hope to make a significant announcement later this month! The timescale is tight. Work would have to start at the end of the 2017 Season with completion before the 2019 Ashes Cricket Test and the Cricket World Cup.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:19 pm
Sal Paradise
loiner81 wrote:
Let's hope the announcement is less embarrassing the GH's last two pronouncements on the redevelopment of the southstand :D

Also its hoped Leeds council have deep pockets because it appears GH's are well below the level of his hands
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:41 pm
loiner81
Sal Paradise wrote:
Let's hope the announcement is less embarrassing the GH's last two pronouncements on the redevelopment of the southstand :D

Also its hoped Leeds council have deep pockets because it appears GH's are well below the level of his hands


or alternatively...

I really hope this significant announcement is the good news we've all been waiting for.
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:33 pm
Sal Paradise
Do I want the council to use its money supporting two business that simply are incapable of funding their place of work or would I rather the funds be used to provide school kids with books, support for old folks so they don't have to stay in hospital any longer than necessary, facilities for homeless etc.

Take your blinkers off
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:48 pm
loiner81
Wow :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:44 pm
The Eagle
Sal Paradise wrote:
Do I want the council to use its money supporting two business that simply are incapable of funding their place of work or would I rather the funds be used to provide school kids with books, support for old folks so they don't have to stay in hospital any longer than necessary, facilities for homeless etc.

Take your blinkers off

yes.... As I don't live in Leeds :wink:

Re: Stadium Redevelopment

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:53 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7396
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/o ... -1-8319088
