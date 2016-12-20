[quote="William Eve"]Playing behind a beaten pack on most occasions?But England's pack is the equal, if not the best pack in the world surely?It's the backs (in particular, the halfbacks) who aren't up to it, though you do appear to be implying that Sinfield is the exception. There is no evidence to support that view and no amount of MOM awards and Golden Boots from fawning RL publication editors or lickspittle RL journos will alter that.Sinfield's best performance in an international shirt was in 2001 when he played hooker in the win against an undercooked, holiday-mode, just-stepped-off-the-plane Aussie team whose mindset was elsewhere after the initial tour cancellation. And Sinfield was still outshone by Sculthorpe's efforts.By all means wax lyrical about Sinfield in Super League, but in an international shirt for GB or England?Beyond Sculthorpe, Fielden (in his prime), Farrell, Graham and S.Burgess in that order, followed by daylight... I'm struggling to think of any other player during the SL era who has made a more-often-than-not regular international impact against the Aussies.Farrell did jack poop at international level, worst GB captain ever, how anyone can say Sinfield was poor at international level and then quote Farrell is beyond me. And the people saying sinfield did not play well at international level is just a lie. The anti Sinfield brigade think if they tell a lie enough it becomes the truth.peoples attitude towards Sinfield and their narrow minded attitudes are what is spoiling RL in this country, we should be shouting from the rooftops about one of our all time great players.